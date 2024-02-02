Jerusalem Post
Gideon Sa'ar: Recognizing Palestinian state 'short-termism at its worst'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Minister-without-portfolio Gideon Sa'ar rejected plans by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to possibly recognize a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza on Friday morning, posting on X that this would be "short-termism at its worst."

"Recognizing a Palestinian State is short-termism at its worst. It is saying to the Palestinians: murder as many Jews as possible, rape their women, take hostages, and you will be rewarded with a state. A state that will undoubtedly continue the armed struggle against Israel," wrote Sa'ar.

