Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF takes out terror cells, infrastructure in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An IAF fighter jet attacked a terrorist cell in the Itron area in Southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Friday evening.

In addition, it announced that warplanes attacked terrorist infrastructure and military buildings used by Hezbollah in the areas of Al-Hiyam, Kfar Kana and Jabal Blat, over the past day.

Also,the IDF removed threats in the areas of Aljabin, Aita al-Sha'ab and Itron with artillery fire.

This report comes of the back of Friday morning warning in the north of the country, where two launches were detected from Lebanese territory towards the Kiryat Shmona area.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
'Arrow" defense system shoots down missile over Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 05:47 PM
US issues new Iran-related sanctions - Treasury website
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 05:11 PM
World Court rules Russia-Ukraine genocide case can go forward
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 05:08 PM
WFP receiving reports of people dying of starvation in Sudan
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 01:16 PM
Sweden investigates incident at Israeli embassy as terrorist crime
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:47 PM
Russian schools to teach children military drone technology - TASS
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:46 PM
Pakistan military kills 24 militants in Balochistan in three days
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:21 PM
UNICEF says nearly all Gaza's children require mental health support
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:08 PM
Iraq's armed group Nujaba says will continue attacks against US forces
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 11:32 AM
Woman found after going missing while crossing northern Israeli river
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 10:21 AM
Gideon Sa'ar: Recognizing Palestinian state 'short-termism at its worst'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 09:55 AM
Ukraine downs 11 out of 24 Russian drones, power infrastructure hit
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 08:24 AM
EU funding decision sends signal to Moscow and US
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:23 AM
Termination of Hamas-sympathizing nurse deemed acceptable, court says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 10:21 PM
Israeli government knew Biden's executive order was coming, Kirby says
By HANNAH SARISOHN
02/01/2024 08:57 PM