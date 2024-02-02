IDF takes out terror cells, infrastructure in Lebanon

An IAF fighter jet attacked a terrorist cell in the Itron area in Southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Friday evening.

In addition, it announced that warplanes attacked terrorist infrastructure and military buildings used by Hezbollah in the areas of Al-Hiyam, Kfar Kana and Jabal Blat, over the past day.

Also,the IDF removed threats in the areas of Aljabin, Aita al-Sha'ab and Itron with artillery fire.

This report comes of the back of Friday morning warning in the north of the country, where two launches were detected from Lebanese territory towards the Kiryat Shmona area.