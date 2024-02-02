New York -Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week for the fifth time since Oct. 7, the State Department announced on Friday.

Blinken's trip from Feb. 4-Feb. 8 will include stops in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank.

"The Secretary will continue diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," according to the State Department.

Blinken will continue working to prevent a widespread regional conflict while reaffirming the US will take appropriate steps to defend its personnel and the right to the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, the State Department said.