Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi movement said on Friday it fired ballistic missiles at targets in the Israeli city of Eilat and threatened to keep up military operations until Israel ended its offensive in Gaza.

The Israeli military earlier said its "Arrow" aerial defense system had intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea area on Friday.

Houthis have launched a series of attacks on shipping and other targets in the Red Sea area in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians - stoking fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilize the wider Middle East.

"The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to carry out further military operations against the Zionist enemy on land and at sea until the cessation of aggression and lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip," the Houthis' military spokesperson said. Armed Houthi followers hold RPG launchers as they take part in a parade during a protest to decry the U.S.-led strikes on Houthi targets and to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Sanaa, Yemen Januar (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

US steps up operations

The US has stepped up operations against the Houthis in a recent bid to bring their attack on commercial shipping under control.

This is the second time Israel has activated its Arrow-3 defense system to protect against missile launches from the Houthis.

The first instance of Arrow-3 usage in November was hailed as the first instance of space warfare, with discussion as to how it may change warfare in the Middle East.