Russia condemns US strikes in Iraq, Syria

By REUTERS

Russia condemns US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria and the situation needs to be considered by the UN Security Council, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"It is obvious that the airstrikes are deliberately designed to further inflame the conflict. By attacking, almost without pause, the facilities of allegedly pro-Iranian groups in Iraq and Syria, the United States is purposefully trying to drive the largest countries in the region into conflict," Zakharova said in a statement.

The United States launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40 people, in retaliation for a deadly attack on US troops.

Turkey detains 34 with suspected Islamic State ties, minister says
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 03:12 PM
Iraq summons US charge d'affaires in protest over airstrikes -state media
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 01:20 PM
Syria's FM: US airstrikes fuelling conflict in 'very dangerous way'
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:45 AM
No attack detected on Iraq's al-Harir air base hosting US forces
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:41 AM
UAE allocates $5 mln to support UNRWA's Gaza efforts- state news agency
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:37 AM
Iran's proxies played with fire, now it's burning them - Polish minister
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:25 AM
Knife attack wounds three in Paris, police rule out terrorism
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:00 AM
Ukraine downs 9 Russian drones, energy facilities hit in Kryvyi Rih
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 08:45 AM
A man was shot to death in the Yarka settlement in the north
By WALLA!
02/03/2024 07:46 AM
A young man was seriously injured in a violent incident in Jerusalem
By MAARIV
02/03/2024 07:41 AM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes US state Oklahoma - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 07:39 AM
Ukraine tells White House of plan to fire top commander - sources
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 12:43 AM
North Korea tested firing cruise missiles on Friday
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 11:52 PM
US judge formally postpones Trump's 2020 election subversion trial
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 11:15 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah complex, trucks carrying weapons in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 11:02 PM