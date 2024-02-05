33 suspects arrested throughout West Bank overnight

Soldiers from the IDF, the Israel Security Service (Shin Bet), and Border Police arrested 33 wanted persons throughout the West Bank, including a man suspected of shooting at security forces, in an operation throughout Monday night, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Arrests occurred in numerous cities in the West Bank, including Hebron, Ein Beit Ilma, and Kfar Beit Omer.

Following the arrests, security forces also confiscated an undisclosed amount of terrorist funds and a bag of ready-to-use Molotov cocktails.

The IDF also announced that the suspects that were arrested were transferred for further investigation by the security forces and that there were no casualties to Israeli forces.