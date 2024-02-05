Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

33 suspects arrested throughout West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Soldiers from the IDF, the Israel Security Service (Shin Bet), and Border Police arrested 33 wanted persons throughout the West Bank, including a man suspected of shooting at security forces, in an operation throughout Monday night, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Arrests occurred in numerous cities in the West Bank, including Hebron, Ein Beit Ilma, and Kfar Beit Omer.

Following the arrests, security forces also confiscated an undisclosed amount of terrorist funds and a bag of ready-to-use Molotov cocktails. 

The IDF also announced that the suspects that were arrested were transferred for further investigation by the security forces and that there were no casualties to Israeli forces.



Related Tags
Palestinian terrorists Headline
US-backed Kurdish forces says six fighters killed in drone strike
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 11:01 AM
Houthis: Italy will be a target if it joins attacks on Yemen
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 10:17 AM
Two rockets from Lebanon fall near Nahariya, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 09:41 AM
IDF to conduct exercise in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 07:12 AM
IDF strikes at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 07:08 AM
At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on station in Pakistan
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 06:07 AM
Australian writer Yang Hengjun sentenced by Beijing court
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 05:02 AM
US Secretary Blinken, UK Secretary Cameron discuss Israel, Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 03:39 AM
Benny Gantz meets with families of hostages held captive by Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 10:11 PM
Israel to bring in 65,000 foreign workers, replacing Palestinians
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 09:12 PM
French FM to visit Israel, hostage families, Palestinian territories
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 07:53 PM
Two people killed, four more injured in Denver shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 07:21 PM
G7 eyes Russian assets as collateral to fund Ukraine reconstruction
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 06:29 PM
Israeli FM Israel Katz blast UNRWA as part of the problem in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 06:23 PM
Yemen's Houthis: More US-British aggression will achieve nothing
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 05:29 PM