Swedish city controversy: Calls to rename street honoring politician with antisemitic past - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In Sundsvall, Sweden, a political dispute has erupted over a street named after Arthur Engberg, a former Social Democrat with a history of antisemitic views, according to SVT, a Swedish news site. According to the report, the opposition party, the Moderates, has called for the street, Arthur Engbergs väg, to be renamed due to Engberg's past, emphasizing the importance of addressing anti-Semitism amid rising hate crimes against Jews in Sweden. This proposal comes at a time of heightened sensitivity following the Israeli-Hamas war.

SVT reported that despite acknowledging Engberg's offensive writings, Niklas Säwén, a leading Social Democrat in Sundsvall, criticized the Moderates for what he perceives as an attempt to tarnish his party's reputation, pointing out that Engberg eventually renounced his earlier views.

