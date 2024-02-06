Netanyahu demands IDF probe into drill simulating settler violence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded an immediate inquiry on Tuesday into the IDF drill simulating the kidnapping of Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is demanding answers and an inquiry from the IDF into the training drill," a Prime Minister's Office statement read.

Netanyahu was quoted as saying that the "fictitious scenario is detached from reality, undeserving and does an injustice to an entire and dear public.

"I am not prepared to accept such insensitivity toward our brothers and sisters in Judea and Samaria."

Gantz to Netanyahu: Stop trying to harm the IDF

War cabinet Minister Benny Gantz criticized Netanyahu in an X post later on Tuesday, accusing the prime minister of "taking advantage of the incident to harm the IDF and its unity out of "unnecessary political motives.

Netanyahu's decision to react in such a manner, Gantz wrote, "also requires an investigation as well an apology to the IDF and all Israeli citizens." NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public? (credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)

On Tuesday, Israeli forces simulated a scenario of an abduction of a Palestinian by Israelis in the West Bank on Monday, which provoked opposition among several fighters who asked not to participate in the exercise.

Among the forces that were involved in the exercise were fighters from the Duvdevan unit and Shin Bet forces. At the same time, exercises were held that included scenarios of kidnapping soldiers, shooting incidents, and explosive devices, as well as a terrorist attack in one of the Israeli settlements by Palestinians.