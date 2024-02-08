US 'aware' of reports two American citizens detained by Israel in Gaza

The United States is aware of reports that two Americans in Gaza were detained by Israeli forces in a raid early on Thursday and is seeking more information, the State Department said.

The department did not identify the two US citizens, citing privacy concerns.

But the family of US-Palestinian dual nationals Hashem Alagha, 20, and Borak Alagha, 18, say the two brothers were detained in a raid on a home west of the city of Khan Younis on Thursday morning.

Four other relatives were detained, including the brothers' Canadian father and an uncle who is mentally disabled, according to the brothers' cousin, Yasmeen Elagha, who lives near Chicago.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the State Department said it was "aware of reports of (the) detention of two US citizens in Gaza and (was) seeking additional information." Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Detaining prisoners since Oct. 7

Israel has arrested or detained hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7, when it launched its military offensive in the territory following a deadly attack in Israel by Hamas, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group. Advertisement

The two brothers, born in the Chicago area, have not yet been cleared to leave Gaza, Elagha said. Americans listed by the US as wanting to leave Gaza at the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing must be approved by both Israel and Egypt.