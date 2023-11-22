Israel-Hamas war: IDF, Shin Bet kill six West Bank terrorists, arrest 29

The IDF and Shin Bet eliminated six terrorists and arrested 29 wanted individuals throughout the West Bank on Wednesday. Three of the arrested are Hamas terrorists.

The six terrorists, among them four senior officers, were eliminated from an air strike under the direction of Shin Bet. The terrorists had taken part in a series of attacks against civilians and IDF soldiers. The six killed had thrown explosives and fired at Israeli forces.

One of the terrorists who was injured in the airstrike was caught by the Israeli forces before he could escape and was detained for further medical treatment and investigation.

Violence spreads to Dheisheh refugee camp

In the Dheisheh refugee camp, many weapons and incendiary materials belonging to Hamas were confiscated in a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation. Nine were arrested in the operation, and dozens of suspects were interrogated.

During the operation, charges and stones were thrown at Israeli forces, who responded with live fire. Palestinians inspect the damage after last night raid of Israeli security forces, in Tulkarem, in the West Bank, November 14, 2023 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The wanted persons who were arrested were transferred to the security forces. There were no Israeli casualties in the operation.