Rockets fired from Lebanon to Israel, IDF strikes launch sites

Several rocket launches toward northern Israel were identified on Friday the IDF responded with fire toward the sources of the launches, according to a spokesperson.

IDF fighter jets struck a military site in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating in Maroun El Ras as well as three military compounds in the towns of Yohmor and Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

No injuries were reported.

IDF strike on Hezbollah terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon. February 8, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF also struck several locations in southern Lebanon with artillery and mortar shells.