Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Rockets fired from Lebanon to Israel, IDF strikes launch sites

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Several rocket launches toward northern Israel were identified on Friday the IDF responded with fire toward the sources of the launches, according to a spokesperson.

IDF fighter jets struck a military site in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating in Maroun El Ras as well as three military compounds in the towns of Yohmor and Naqoura in southern Lebanon. 

No injuries were reported.

IDF strike on Hezbollah terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon. February 8, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF also struck several locations in southern Lebanon with artillery and mortar shells.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Ukraine accuses Russia of intensifying chemical attacks on battlefield
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 04:52 PM
Lior Haiat: Establishment of review group to assess UNRWA, positive step
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 04:19 PM
UAE foreign minister calls for efforts to prevent Gaza conflict
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 01:36 PM
Thai bus crash injures 13 Danish tourists, kills driver
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:45 PM
Man injured in plane crash at Megiddo Airfield
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 12:13 PM
Ukrainian drones attack two oil refineries in southern Russia - source
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:00 PM
Security guards attacked by local residents at Galilee Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 10:33 AM
Four killed in shooting incident at market in Georgia
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 10:03 AM
Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:45 AM
UAE say mediation efforts led to Russia, Ukraine swap of 100 prisoners
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:01 AM
Ukraine air force shoots down Russian drones
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 08:13 AM
Trump wins Nevada, Virgin Islands to close in on Republican nomination
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 07:59 AM
Russia thwarts drone attack in Oryol region
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 07:33 AM
US conducts more strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 03:43 AM
Russia's Putin: we have no interest in invading Poland or Latvia
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 01:41 AM