US sees 'real progress' on framework for release of hostages in Gaza

Negotiators working on a phased framework deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by the Islamist Hamas group in Gaza have made "real progress" over the last few weeks, a senior Biden administration official said on Sunday.

The hostage release deal was the main focus of a 45-minute telephone call between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, although there were still some "significant" gaps to close, the official said, adding, "It's pretty much there."

Biden, in the call, stressed that the United States did not support Israeli military operations in Rafah under the current circumstances, with some 1.3 million people sheltering there "with nowhere to go."