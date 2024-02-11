'Bring Them Home Now': Israel to show Gaza hostage ad during Super Bowl

Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate at the Prime Minister's Office released videos ahead of the Superbowl on Sunday in order to raise awareness in the US and around the world of the 136 hostages that remain in Hamas captivity.

One of the directorate’s videos, lasting just 15 seconds, features text that reads, “136 seats are still available for Sunday's game. One for each Israeli hostage held captive by Hamas.” The video ends, showing in bold letters, “#BringThemHomeNow.”

In an earlier version of the video, the word “Israeli” was misspelled as “Isreli,” Walla reported.

In another video released by the directorate, entitled “Bring All Dads Back Home,” the narrator addresses the fathers who are held hostage by Hamas over home footage of some of the fathers currently in captivity.

Bring all dads home

“To all the dads. The funny ones. The silly ones. The strong ones. The adventurous ones. To all the dads held in captivity by Hamas for over 120 days: we vow to bring you home.” The video ends with the hashtag #BRINGALLDADSBACKHOME.

Advertisement

American Jewish comedian and actor Michael Rapaport posted an advertisement to his X, formerly Twitter, account on Thursday wherein he calls for the release of “the 136 hostages who are still being raped and tortured in Gaza by Hamas terrorist scumbags.”

In the advertisement, Rapaport promotes an application entitled LifeShiftr.com, which enables users to contact their local representatives to demand the release of the hostages.

“So use the app, don’t use the app, I don’t give a f*ck, but call your reps! Do it now, do it during a touchdown, do it during halftime, during a tree pose, an armadillo pose, I don’t give a f*ck. Let’s bring them home now!”

Visit LifeShiftr.com here to access a form to request your local representative work for the release of the hostages in Hamas captivity.