PA leader Mahmoud Abbas will discuss a new Palestinian unity government with the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat on Sunday.

Details are still scarce, but according to the report, this new government will be technocratic in nature and led by experts, rather than political. The proposed head of the new government will reportedly be Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, the head of the Palestinian Investment Fund.

Additionally, Abbas reportedly requested that the proposal be presented to Hamas leadership, through the Qatari Emir, when the two parties meet next Monday in Doha to discuss a Gaza rehabilitation plan.

The plan can potentially include unification with Hamas

Asharq Al-Awsat also mentions the proposal possibly taking steps to absorb Hamas within the PLO.

This report comes after the PA publicly called for unity last Monday between the Palestinians, and even extended an olive branch to Hamas, encouraging them to join the PA's political program.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also revealed last week that the PA and Hamas are already in indirect contact through Qatar, in an interview with