Gaza needs 'Marshall Plan' for post-war reconstruction: UN trade body

Gaza will need a new 'Marshall Plan' to recover from the conflict between Israel and Hamas, a UN trade body official said on Thursday, adding that the damage was already about four times that endured during a previous war.

"This will need a new Marshall Plan," Richard Kozul-Wright, a director at the UN trade body (UNCTAD), told a UN meeting in Geneva, referring to a plan for Europe's economic recovery after World War Two.

He said that the damage was already four times the damage endured in Gaza during the seven-week war in 2014.