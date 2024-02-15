Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gaza needs 'Marshall Plan' for post-war reconstruction: UN trade body

By REUTERS

Gaza will need a new 'Marshall Plan' to recover from the conflict between Israel and Hamas, a UN trade body official said on Thursday, adding that the damage was already about four times that endured during a previous war.

"This will need a new Marshall Plan," Richard Kozul-Wright, a director at the UN trade body (UNCTAD), told a UN meeting in Geneva, referring to a plan for Europe's economic recovery after World War Two.

He said that the damage was already four times the damage endured in Gaza during the seven-week war in 2014.

Israel strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, military says
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 01:35 PM
Hamas chief says any deal should secure truce, Israeli pullout from Gaza
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 12:22 PM
US carries out four strikes on Houthi-held areas of Yemen
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 12:16 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says US relations on right track after F-16s sale
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 12:09 PM
Shooting incident at Glilot junction, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 11:21 AM
Italy says Israel killing too many civilians in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 10:59 AM
IDF, security forces arrest 12 throughout West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 10:24 AM
France's Macron to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Jordan's King in Paris
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:48 AM
Kremlin says US warning of Russian nuclear weapons in space is a trick
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:46 AM
Ukraine's air defense shoots down 13 out of 26 Russian missiles
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:33 AM
Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 08:30 AM
US defense sec. urges Gallant to ensure safety of civilians in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 04:19 AM
US lawmaker subpoenas Commerce Department over firearms export documents
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 03:00 AM
Tom Suozzi beats Israeli-American Mazi Pilip in NY election
By BEN SALES/JTA
02/15/2024 01:15 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test of surface-to-sea missile - KCNA
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 11:36 PM