Kibbutz Nir Oz says resident Yair Yaakov, 59, killed in Hamas captivity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yair "Yaya" Yaakov, 59, was murdered in Hamas captivity in Gaza, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced Thursday night. Yaakov's body is being held in Gaza, the community asserted.

Yaakov, a father of three, was kidnapped alongside his partner Merav Tal, and two of his sons, Or, 17, and Vigil, 13.

The deceased was remembered as a humble man who loved his family, his nation, tending to the land, and music. He worked in the garage at Kibbutz Alumim, according to a statement released by Kibbutz Nir Oz.

He was believed to have been murdered on October 7 with his body taken into the Gaza Strip.

