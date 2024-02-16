Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence said on Friday.

In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny "felt unwell" after a walk on Friday, and "almost immediately lost consciousness."

It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny. It said the reason of death was being established.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia's penitentiary service was making all checks regarding the death of jailed opposition leader Navalny, but that he had no information about the matter. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region during a hearing against the Ministry of Justice in Supreme Court, in Moscow, Russia, January 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been told of the death of Navalny, state news agency TASS reported on Friday.

Navalny's press secretary: 'no confirmation of Navalny's death'

Navalny's team cannot confirm his death, his former deputy Leonid Volkov said on X on Friday.

"Russian authorities publish a confession that they killed Alexei Navalny in prison. We do not have any way to confirm it or to prove this isn't true," Volkov wrote.

Navalny's lawyer was travelling to the site of the prison where he had been serving his sentence, Volkov added.

The press secretary of jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny said on the X social media platform on Friday that she was unable to confirm his death.

Kira Yarmysh said that Navalny's lawyer was travelling to the site of the prison where he had been serving his sentence.

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a procedural probe into the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a penal colony, the Investigative Committee said on Friday.

French FM on Navalny's death

Navalny has paid with his life for his 'resistance to a system of oppression', French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Friday in comments on the death of the famous Russian political activist.

"His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime", said Sejourne.