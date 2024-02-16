Gazan riots erupt near Rafah's border with Egypt, fire breaks out

Riots have erupted in the border area between Rafah to Egypt, with footage circulating showing gunfire and explosions near the crossing, Israeli and Palestinian media reported.

Channel 12 reported the riots broke out after a Gazan teen was shot dead by Hamas policemen while attempting to gather humanitarian aid.

There is an on going incident at Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Gunfire and explosions are reported. The cause is currently unknown. One of the buildings at the crossing is on fire as per included media. pic.twitter.com/mB45yRcGdQ — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) February 16, 2024

Four sources told Reuters that Egypt had begun preparing an area at the Gaza border that could accommodate Palestinians in case an Israeli offensive on Rafah prompts an exodus across the frontier, emphasizing this was a contingency step.

The head of Egypt's State Information Service said the sources' accounts had "no basis in truth."

This is a developing story.