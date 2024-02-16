Gazan riots erupt near Rafah's border with Egypt, fire breaks out

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2024 19:26
Palestinians arrive in Rafah after they were evacuated from Nasser hospital in Khan Younis due to the Israeli ground operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2024. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Palestinians arrive in Rafah after they were evacuated from Nasser hospital in Khan Younis due to the Israeli ground operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2024.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Riots have erupted in the border area between Rafah to Egypt, with footage circulating showing gunfire and explosions near the crossing, Israeli and Palestinian media reported.

Channel 12 reported the riots broke out after a Gazan teen was shot dead by Hamas policemen while attempting to gather humanitarian aid.

Four sources told Reuters that Egypt had begun preparing an area at the Gaza border that could accommodate Palestinians in case an Israeli offensive on Rafah prompts an exodus across the frontier, emphasizing this was a contingency step.

The head of Egypt's State Information Service said the sources' accounts had "no basis in truth."

This is a developing story.



