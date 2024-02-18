Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian PM: We have no partner for peace in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 18, 2024 11:36

Mohammed Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, said at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday that the Palestinian Authority has no partner in peace in Israel, N12 quoted him as saying. 

He further noted that there is a consensus in the world regarding a two-state solution, to which even Hamas agrees.

Regarding the integration of Hamas into the ranks of the PLO, he said the terror group has to accept the PLO's political stance, adding that Hamas is part of the Palestinian political arena.

Shtayyeh also stated Egypt will not enable Palestinian refugees to cross the Philadelphi corridor, despite recent reports. While Israel plans to force Palestinians out of Gaza, the PA is pushing to bring them back, end the war, and return the hostages, he said, according to the report. 

Gaza's second-largest hospital 'completely out of service' - Hamas
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 10:40 AM
Police seize weapons suspected for terror use in Israel's north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 10:03 AM
ICJ set to debate Israeli 'occupation in the West Bank' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 09:36 AM
IAF jets strike in southern Lebanon - Lebanese reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 09:34 AM
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes Mexico resort town Acapulco
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 02:21 AM
At least three dead in Russian assaults on Ukraine cities, officials say
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 01:28 AM
Netanyahu: Deal or no deal, IDF operation in Rafah is necessary
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/17/2024 08:36 PM
Saudi FM says Palestinian state only pathway for regional security
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 08:13 PM
Netanyahu: If Hamas drops ‘delusional demands’ hostage deal can progress
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/17/2024 08:00 PM
IDF reservist murdered in Friday terror attack, two wounded in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 06:12 PM
IDF strikes Hamas operational HQs across central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 05:08 PM
Baerbock: For 2-state solution, need to ensure no repeat of Oct. 7
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 02:45 PM
Navalny's mother told her son died of 'sudden death syndrome'- report
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 02:39 PM
Ukraine shoots down three Russian aircraft - armed forces chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 02:31 PM
Lebanon based terror group Hezbollah fires missiles at IDF outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 02:21 PM