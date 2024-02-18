Palestinian PM: We have no partner for peace in Israel

Mohammed Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, said at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday that the Palestinian Authority has no partner in peace in Israel, N12 quoted him as saying.

He further noted that there is a consensus in the world regarding a two-state solution, to which even Hamas agrees.

Regarding the integration of Hamas into the ranks of the PLO, he said the terror group has to accept the PLO's political stance, adding that Hamas is part of the Palestinian political arena.

Shtayyeh also stated Egypt will not enable Palestinian refugees to cross the Philadelphi corridor, despite recent reports. While Israel plans to force Palestinians out of Gaza, the PA is pushing to bring them back, end the war, and return the hostages, he said, according to the report.