Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Residents of Gaza border communities to be allowed home starting March 1

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Residents of Gaza border communities will be allowed to return to their homes starting on March 1, according to an agreement reached between the leaders of the communities, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the director-general of the Finance Ministry, the director-general of the Prime Minister's Office, and the director-general of the Tkuma Directorate.

Those who choose to stay in the hotels for evacuees will be able to do so until July 7. Grants will be provided to the affected residents as well.

Health committee opens investigation into evacuation on October 7
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
02/18/2024 06:55 PM
Jordanian crown prince's father-in-law passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 06:35 PM
Navalny's wife to attend EU foreign affairs council on Monday
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 06:28 PM
US conducted five self-defense strikes in Houthi areas of Yemen
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 06:00 PM
Lapid rejects call to support gov't motion against Palestinian state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 04:36 PM
Border Police officer found shot on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 04:16 PM
Jordanian army says five drug dealers killed on border with Syria
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 01:49 PM
Ronen Tzur resigns from Hostages and Missing Families Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 01:30 PM
Egyptian mediators contact Gantz in push for deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 12:38 PM
Palestinian PM: We have no partner for peace in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 11:32 AM
Police seize weapons suspected for terror use in Israel's north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 10:03 AM
ICJ set to debate Israeli 'occupation in the West Bank' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 09:36 AM
IAF jets strike in southern Lebanon - Lebanese reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 09:34 AM
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes Mexico resort town Acapulco
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 02:21 AM
At least three dead in Russian assaults on Ukraine cities, officials say
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 01:28 AM