Residents of Gaza border communities to be allowed home starting March 1

Residents of Gaza border communities will be allowed to return to their homes starting on March 1, according to an agreement reached between the leaders of the communities, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the director-general of the Finance Ministry, the director-general of the Prime Minister's Office, and the director-general of the Tkuma Directorate.

Those who choose to stay in the hotels for evacuees will be able to do so until July 7. Grants will be provided to the affected residents as well.