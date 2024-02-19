Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Germany summons Russian ambassador over Navalny's death

By REUTERS

Germany's foreign ministry on Monday summoned Russia's ambassador in Germany over the death of Alexei Navalny, the country's most prominent opposition leader, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

"A corresponding meeting will take place today in Berlin with the Russian ambassador," the spokesperson said during a regular press conference.

Germany expressly demands the release of all those imprisoned in Russia for political reasons, the spokesperson said, adding, "It is shocking that people are being arrested in Russia for laying flowers in honor of Alexei Navalny's death."



Related Tags
Legal Headline
Netanyahu: Al-Aqsa prayer limited during Ramadan to prevent violence
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 01:54 PM
Red Sea incident east of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 12:38 PM
Explosion heard as unmanned aircraft crashes in Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 12:17 PM
Putin: West's 'obnoxious' reaction to Navalny's death is unacceptable
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:50 AM
Palestinian minister tells World Court Israel commits genocide in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:32 AM
Toronto man arrested for antisemitic threats against students, families
By MICHAEL STARR
02/19/2024 11:14 AM
EU states will seek more Russia sanctions over Navalny's death
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:04 AM
Israeli Arabs under 40 prohibited from Temple Mount during Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 10:48 AM
Red Sea disruptions to limit products to customers in long term
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 10:05 AM
Ireland hopes to get EU unanimity on sanctions against West Bank settler
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:55 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they have targeted Rubymar ship in the Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:09 AM
Navalny's mother not allowed into the morgue in Russia, spokeswoman says
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:04 AM
Russian forces in full control of Aavdiivka coke plant- report
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 06:08 AM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 06:07 AM
Yair Lapid to propose egalitarian IDF draft bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 11:24 PM