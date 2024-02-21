Israel's Knesset votes against unilateral recognition of Palestinian state

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, unilaterally decided on Wednesday not to recognize the establishment of a Palestinian state, with 99 MKs voting in favor and nine opposed.

The wording of the announcement is as follows: "Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition following the massacre of October 7 will give a huge reward to terrorism that was unprecedented and will prevent any future peace settlement."

During the plenum debate, shouting ensued, with Ta'al member of Knesset Ahmed Tibi saying, "A Palestinian state will be established Ras Ben Amo [Arabic slang for in 'spite of opposition']." In response, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said, "Go to Syria. Terrorist."

MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir and Ahmad Tibi shout at each other in the Knesset plenum on February 21, 2024 (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH/KNESSET)

Officials respond to the vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Knesset members, including the opposition, for their vote.

"I don't remember many votes in which the Knesset voted with a majority of 99 out of 120," he said, adding, "The Knesset united against the attempt to dictate to us the establishment of a Palestinian state, a dictate which would not only not bring peace but would endanger the State of Israel. The members of the house are united as the people are united in a way that was never before."

"The vote today sends a clear message to the international community," he concluded.

Head of Opposition Yair Lapid stated, "My party and I voted in favor of this proposal because my party and I are opposed to unilateral measures."

Addressing Netanyahu, he said, "You invented a threat that doesn't exist," before adding, "There is not a single official in the world that offers unilateral recognition of Palestine. You came up with a spin so they wouldn't talk about the 'you are guilty' post signs."

"All you wanted was for the Knesset not to talk about the fact that you are the head and that you are to blame, in addition to not bringing up the conscription law, which is rightly known as the evasion law, and the budget law," he concluded.