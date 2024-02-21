A moon lander built by US startup Intuitive Machines entered lunar orbit on Wednesday, executing a critical maneuver in space before attempting to land on the moon’s surface on Thursday.
Private US moon lander in lunar orbit ahead of touchdown attempt
