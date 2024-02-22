Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
Israel Police probe murder of Beersheba resident who disappeared

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2024 13:06

The Israel Police opened an investigation on Thursday that will look into the murder of Lior Bayana, 26, whose body was found at the end of December 2023 in an open area north of the city of Beersheba.

The investigation is managed by the central unit of the Negev region, and a variety of investigative actions have been carried out in an attempt to locate suspects who may have been involved in the murder.

According to the police, they will invest all the necessary resources as part of the ongoing investigation in order to bring justice. 

