Hezbollah announced that it launched two drones toward Kiryat Shmona on Friday morning, with local residents reporting an interception and the fall of a drone in the nearby town of Margaliot.

Footage reportedly from Margaliot showed damage to vehicles near where the drone fell.

Hezbollah said that it launched the drones in response to an Israeli strike on Blida in which a Hezbollah terrorist and two members of the General Directorate of Civil Defense were killed.