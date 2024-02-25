Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Houthi official offers to trade stolen British ship for aid to Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Senior Houthi leader Mohammad Ali al-Houthi offered to return a British-owned cargo ship abandoned due to damage in exchange for more aid being sent to Gaza, in an X post on Sunday. 

The ship was abandoned last week after being struck by a Houthi missile, NBC News reported.

“The sunken British ship could be towed in exchange for bringing relief trucks into Gaza. This is an offer that can be studied,” al-Houthi wrote.

The captured ship has created several environmental concerns, as it is now leaking oil off Yemen’s coast.

Ukraine needs US Congress to approve aid within a month, Zelensky says
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 05:46 PM
Police arrest illegal residents on highway after robberies and break-ins
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2024 05:25 PM
Ukraine security chief says 47 Russian spy networks uncovered last year
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 04:47 PM
Bezalel Smotrich says he'll vote against new Gaza hostage deal outline
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2024 04:20 PM
Ukraine expects $11.8b. in US economic aid in 2024, prime minister says
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 02:09 PM
12 suspects arrested by Israeli security forces in Judea and Samaria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2024 01:17 PM
Russian forces push on near Avdiivka, defense ministry says
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 12:39 PM
Labor leader Merav Michaeli announces date for leadership race
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2024 12:34 PM
Ukraine's defense minister says 50% of Western arms deliveries delayed
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 12:21 PM
Israel airstrike kills two Hezbollah terrorists in Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2024 12:09 PM
Ukraine tripled weapons production last year, minister says
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 12:00 PM
Syria armed forces down seven drones around Hama, Idlib - state media
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 11:27 AM
Ukraine says it destroyed 16 of 18 Russian-launched drones
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 10:39 AM
China says it has conducted patrols in waters near Kinmen
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 10:35 AM
IDF announces name of soldier who fell in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2024 06:08 AM