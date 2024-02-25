Houthi official offers to trade stolen British ship for aid to Gaza

Senior Houthi leader Mohammad Ali al-Houthi offered to return a British-owned cargo ship abandoned due to damage in exchange for more aid being sent to Gaza, in an X post on Sunday.

The ship was abandoned last week after being struck by a Houthi missile, NBC News reported.

“The sunken British ship could be towed in exchange for bringing relief trucks into Gaza. This is an offer that can be studied,” al-Houthi wrote.

بالامكان أن تسحب السفينة البريطانية الغارقة مقابل إدخال شاحنات للاغاثة إلى غزة هذا عرض قابل للدراسة — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) February 24, 2024

The captured ship has created several environmental concerns, as it is now leaking oil off Yemen’s coast.