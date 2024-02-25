Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu demands: Send high-profile prisoners to Qatar in hostage deal - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 25, 2024 20:14

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded that all "heavy" prisoners released in an expected Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal would be sent directly to Qatar upon their release from Israeli jails, N12 reported on Sunday evening.

According to the report, that demand has not yet been discussed with mediators during negotiations.

The term "heavy" prisoner refers to the high-profile nature of the crime for which said inmate was imprisoned, with Palestinians imprisoned for murdering Israelis in terror attacks considered "heavier" than inmates with no blood on their hands.



