Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza murdered, IDF confirms

Sgt. Oz Daniel, a 19-year-old IDF soldier captured and taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, died in Gaza captivity, the IDF confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Daniel, whose body is still being held by Hamas in Gaza, was initially kidnapped along with the rest of his tank crew.

The Israeli military on Sunday additionally confirmed the names of two other soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Staff-Sergeant Narya Belete, 21, of Shavei Shomron, was a soldier in the Givati reconnaissance unit. Balete was killed in combat in southern Gaza on Saturday.

Later, the IDF published the name of Staff-Sergeant Eli Zrihen, 20, from Jerusalem. Zrihen, also of the Givati reconnaissance unit, fell in southern Gaza on Saturday. From left to right, fallen IDF soldiers Ido Eli Zrihen, Eyal Shuminov, and Narya Belete. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF company commander falls in Gaza battle

On Saturday evening, the IDF announced the death of Major Eyal Shumino, a 24-year-old company commander in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a statement on Daniel, noting the fallen soldier's love for life, "sense of humor, and giant smile."

"We share in the heavy sorrow of the Daniel family and send our condolences to his parents, Mirav and Amir, and his twin sister, Hadar," the forum stated.

The statement also noted that Daniel was a skilled guitar player who loved the rock band Guns N' Roses.

"He was surrounded by many friends and was always the one who made everyone laugh," the forum added. "His friends recount that it was impossible to ignore the moral person he was.