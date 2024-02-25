Man sets himself on fire outside of DC Israeli embassy

A man set himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, The Hill reported, citing the District Fire Department.
Responding to a call in the early afternoon, DC Fire and emergency medical services found the man outside of the embassy with burn wounds.
He was subsequently conveyed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Arsonist not known to the embassy
The arsonist was not known to the embassy, Walla reported, and no one from the embassy staff was injured.
Maariv added the man arrived at the hospital unconscious. It is unknown if he has since regained consciousness.
This is a developing story.