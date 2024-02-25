Man sets himself on fire outside of DC Israeli embassy

A man set himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, The Hill reported, citing the District Fire Department.

Responding to a call in the early afternoon, DC Fire and emergency medical services found the man outside of the embassy with burn wounds.

He was subsequently conveyed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Arsonist not known to the embassy

The arsonist was not known to the embassy, Walla reported, and ​​no one from the embassy staff was injured. Israeli flag flies at the Israeli Embassy in Washington (credit: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON)

Maariv added the man arrived at the hospital unconscious. It is unknown if he has since regained consciousness.

This is a developing story.