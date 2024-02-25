UCLA delegation visits Israel as students pass BDS 'genocide' resolution

A delegation of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) faculty members came to Israel on a solidarity mission last week as the school's Undergraduate Students Association Council passed a Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) resolution on Wednesday against what they said was "genocide" by Israel.

The resolution "to Boycott and Divest from Apartheid, Ethnic Cleansing, and Genocide" was sponsored by dozens of UCLA student organizations and claimed that Israel had engaged in a "genocidal bombing campaign" in Gaza, intentionally targeting civilian objects.

The resolution also claimed that Israel was engaging in apartheid and ethnic cleansing.

Students take a stand

The student resolution resolved to cut financial ties with companies interacting with Israel and called on the Regents of the University of California to follow suit.

Students for Justice in Palestine UCLA said that the resolution to divest student fees from institutions in financial relationships with Israel had made history. People walk on the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus before the start of semester (credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

"Here’s to many more victories until Palestine is liberated," said SJPUCLA.

Hillel UCLA said on Instagram prior to the vote that it would "create an atmosphere on campus that Jewish and Israeli students are not welcome!"

Executive Director for Hillel UCLA Dan Gold said in a video statement that Jewish students were reeling from the vote on a "disgusting resolution" at a "kangaroo court" that put "Judaism on trial."

The resolution came as a delegation of 20 UCLA faculty members joined a solidarity mission with the Israel Destination tourist company last Sunday. The trip, which ended on Thursday, included meetings with Israeli academics and President Isaac Herzog.