Netanyahu: Pass haredi draft law compromise, otherwise elections ends war

General elections would mean the end of the Hamas-Israel War, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in a Thursday evening speech, necessitating a compromise on the haredi draft law issue.

Netanyahu said that he believed he could pass a draft law arrangement that would not tear the nation apart and would be supported by a majority in the Knesset. Such an arrangement could not be done with democratic compromise -- complete agreement, he said, only exists in non-democratic countries.

"Those that demand complete agreement will not achieve any agreement," said Netanyahu.

There were actors, Netanyahu cautioned, that might seek elections or might cause one by making extreme demands for draft arrangements, but going to the ballot box would lead to an end of the October 7 war.

"What is the utility of general elections now?" asked Netanyahu. "General election means the end of the war." HAREDI MEN join up with the IDF at the Tel Hashomer recruiting offices, Oct. 23. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Netanyahu: Elections would cripple government operations

General elections would cripple government operations, said Netanyahu. The government would be paralyzed when making decisions on Rafah, Hezbollah, or hostages.

Netanyahu said that general elections were the dream of Iran, Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar, and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Opening the polling stations could also cause emotional and political divisions in the ranks, distracting the soldiers who would otherwise be operating in cooperation in armored personnel carriers (APC) in Gaza.

"This would be deadly gunfire inside our national APC," said Netanyahu. "It's forbidden that it happens to us during war and when we're so close to victory."

Strength through unity was a major theme of Netanyahu's speech, explaining that it was why the draft law compromise was so necessary.

Netanyahu said that it was impossible to ignore the public feeling that the responsibilities of security were not evenly distributed in society, and it was something that the haredi community understood as well.

"It's correct to change the situation; therefore, we will set objectives for the enlistment of haredim to IDF and civil service," said Netanyahu, continuing to explain that they would develop the tools for this path.

Netanyahu said that the draft was needed, though he was "deeply thankful for the Torah study of our haredi brothers" and "also thankful for the enlistment to civil emergency and rescue organizations that are doing holy work."