Iranian officials struck in alleged Israeli attack on Syria - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Explosions heard in the Syrian city of Baniyas were attributed to an Israeli attack, according to reports in Arab media, citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to the reports, one person was killed in the attack, which was housing senior Iranian officials.
This is a developing story.  
 
  


