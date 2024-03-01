Explosions heard in the Syrian city of Baniyas were attributed to an Israeli attack, according to reports in Arab media, citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.According to the reports, one person was killed in the attack, which was housing senior Iranian officials.This is a developing story.
Iranian officials struck in alleged Israeli attack on Syria - report
By REUTERS03/01/2024 12:56 PM
By REUTERS03/01/2024 12:25 PM
By REUTERS03/01/2024 12:16 PM
By REUTERS03/01/2024 10:34 AM
By REUTERS03/01/2024 02:38 AM
By REUTERS03/01/2024 02:23 AM
By REUTERS03/01/2024 01:13 AM
By REUTERS02/29/2024 11:53 PM
By REUTERS02/29/2024 09:58 PM
By REUTERS02/29/2024 09:54 PM
By REUTERS02/29/2024 07:29 PM