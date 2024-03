The IDF has announced that it will refuse to recognize Alon Shamriz, one of the hostages accidentally killed by the IDF in the Gaza Strip, with the status of a fallen soldier, according to Israeli media on Saturday.

The family of Shamriz had filed an appeal to the IDF and the state to change his status shortly after it was reported that he was killed.

The IDF stated that its reason for denying the appeal, was because Alon Shamriz wasn't in active ore reserve duty at the time of his death.