Armed police swarm German hospital as urgent situation unfolds

Armed police have surrounded a hospital in Aachen, Germany as a 65-year-old woman has barricaded herself in her room and potentially "ignited pyrotechnics," according to media and police reports from Monday night.

Smoke is reportedly coming from the room, according to The Mirror.

Aachen Police said in a statement "According to current information, a female (65) entered the hospital in the afternoon. Shortly afterwards, employees noticed smoke developing near the woman. The 65-year-old has now barricaded herself in a room. The surrounding rooms have been evacuated. Special forces are on site."

A police spokesman told German news outlet, T Online: "There are indications that this is a possible threatening situation and people should avoid the area.