Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Armed police swarm German hospital as urgent situation unfolds

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 4, 2024 23:25

Armed police have surrounded a hospital in Aachen, Germany as a 65-year-old woman has barricaded herself in her room and potentially "ignited pyrotechnics," according to media and police reports from Monday night.

Smoke is reportedly coming from the room, according to The Mirror.

Aachen Police said in a statement "According to current information, a female (65) entered the hospital in the afternoon. Shortly afterwards, employees noticed smoke developing near the woman. The 65-year-old has now barricaded herself in a room. The surrounding rooms have been evacuated. Special forces are on site."

A police spokesman told German news outlet, T Online: "There are indications that this is a possible threatening situation and people should avoid the area.

UNRWA chief warns of serious implications for global peace, security
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 10:45 PM
IDF quickly responds to Hezbollah rockets in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 10:21 PM
US optimistic on maritime aid route to Gaza - State Dept
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 08:59 PM
Hamas official: 'We don't know which of the hostages are dead or alive'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 08:25 PM
IDF attacks military structures and rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 08:04 PM
Israel says UN trying to keep quiet on report about Hamas sexual attacks
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 08:00 PM
FM Israel Katz calls back UN ambassador Gilad Erdan for 'consultation'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 07:49 PM
Jerusalem US embassy employee found dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 07:38 PM
IDF demands 'signs of life' of kidnapped soldiers in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 06:59 PM
US Pentagon leak suspect, Teixeira agrees to a 16-year prison sentence
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 06:16 PM
Man injured in gas tank explosion in building in Haifa - MDA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 04:48 PM
Trump Organization ex-CFO Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:44 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut to calm rising tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 02:27 PM
IAEA chief Grossi plans to visit Russia on Tuesday - RIA
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:18 PM
Apple hit with over 1.8 bn euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:15 PM