Netanyahu: Israel will do everything to ensure Ramadan freedom of worship

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will do "everything" to ensure freedom of worship during Ramadan while also "maintaining security and safety needs," during a Tuesday Knesset committee discussion for preparations of the month of Ramadan.

"Israel's policy has always been and always will be to maintain the freedom of worship for all religions. Of course, we have done this during the Ramadan holiday in the past, and we will do it again now," he said.

"We will do everything to maintain the freedom of worship on the Temple Mount while appropriately maintaining security and safety needs, and we will allow the Muslim public to celebrate the holiday," he said.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister Gadi Eisenkot, and Aryeh Deri were also in attendance.