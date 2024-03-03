Palestinian Islamic Jihad calls for Ramadan to be 'month of terror’ - analysis

Palestinian Islamic Jihad is calling for the holy month of Ramadan to be a “month of terror” and seeks to escalate attacks in the West Bank and Gaza, a spokesperson for the group said. Abu Hamza, the spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, also said he wants Arab countries in the region and pro-Iran groups to continue to “unify” various arenas and fronts against Israel.

The speech is the latest indication that terrorist groups will seek escalation over the next month. The statement by Abu Hamza was published by Al-Mayadeen media, which is pro-Iran and frequently highlights Hamas and Hezbollah attacks. This comes amid some hope for a hostage, prisoner, and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The US is pushing for such a deal. However, Hamas has continued to make it difficult by refusing to hand over a list of names of the living hostages.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a proxy of Iran. It has armed men in Gaza and the West Bank and its leaders often reside in Damascus which they sometimes leave to meet with their Iranian handlers in Tehran or to coordinate with Hamas and Hezbollah.

'Unity of the battlefields'

The terminology used by PIJ ahead of Ramadan is part of the terminology Iran has used over the last years to describe its strategy against Israel. This includes reference to “unity of the battlefields,” which is a term for “unity of the arenas” or “unity of the fronts.” HAMAS LEADER Ismail Haniyeh (right) and Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief Ziyad al-Nakhalah attend a meeting of Palestinian factions, in Beirut, in 2020. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

These arenas include Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Iran has sought to surround Israel with threats that now exist along an arc of 5,000 miles, from Lebanon all the way via Syria and Iraq to the Red Sea and then back to Gaza. These are at least seven different “fronts” according to Iran. Israeli officials have also mentioned these fronts. Iran wants to “unify” them. This means using the Hamas attack on October 7 to increase attacks from Hezbollah and Iranian-backed groups in Syria and Iraq.

PIJ is one of the smallest of the Iranian proxies. However it is a menace. It has carried out attacks in Gaza and during the pause in fighting in late November, its members played a role in the hostage releases. It has held hostages in Gaza. The group has stockpiled thousands of rockets in the past in Gaza. In the West Bank PIJ stockpiles M-16 style rifles, many of them stolen and trafficked in recent years.

PIJ is now calling on groups in Arab countries to not “lag behind in the battle led by the heroes of the resistance in the Gaza Strip, on behalf of the Islamic nation, especially those who possess armies, planes and cannons.” It’s not clear what countries he thinks would now join and back Hamas. However he is trying shame the neighboring states. “Isn’t it time for you to raise your guns like the free people in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq? Isn’t it time for you to take off the garment of slavery and humiliation to America, the Great Satan, and follow the example of the honorable,” the PIJ spokesperson said.

PIJ has praised the Palestinian terrorists continuing to fight in Gaza. He said in recent days PIJ members carried out attacks in the Zaytun neighborhood near Gaza City. The IDF has been operating in that area over the last two weeks, seeking to clear it of terrorists.

The spokesman for PIJ also called for attacks on “the occupation’s military checkpoints and cut off the road to the settlers.” He said the first day of Ramadan should become an international day to support Gaza and “mobilize” in “all the arenas.” This appears to indicate that Iran is plotting to escalate during Ramadan. The West wants a ceasefire during the holy month, however, historically the month has been used by terrorists and extremists as an excuse to increase attacks. “We are certain that the single body of the nation will do the impossible, and will make the month of Ramadan historic days to wash away shame and threaten the existence of the Israeli enemy entity and global arrogance,” the PIJ spokesperson said.

The PIJ comments are also linked to comments by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh who has called for escalation during Ramadan.