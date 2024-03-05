Jerusalem Post
President Herzog to meet with education minister over Israel Prize drama

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel President Isaac Herzog announced on Tuesday that he would meet with Education Minister Yoav Kisch to resolve the recent drama over the Israel Prize recipient.

Recently, the Israel prize was supposed to be awarded to Israeli hi-tech leader and avid Netanyahu critic Eyal Waldman.

However, Education Minister Yoav Kisch recently canceled the award, claiming that the award this year should be presented to figures who displayed "civic heroism" during the Israel-Hamas war.

Eyal Waldman has since appeared at hearings in the Knesset to appeal this decision.

