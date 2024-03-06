Jerusalem Post
Construction of thousands of housing units approved in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Planning Council in Judea and Samaria approved the construction of 3,500 housing units in the West Bank, including in Ma'ale Adumim, Efrat, and Kedar, Maariv reported Wednesday. 

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the recent approval, stating "This year we have done great things for the settlements. Along with the housing unit approval, we are promoting the series of settlements, land surveys, security, roads, and other announcements in Judea and Samaria on an unprecedented scale."

"The State of Israel will continue to grow and develop in all areas, and the settlement will continue to grow, prosper, and flourish."

This is a developing story. 

