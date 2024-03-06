IDF, Shin Bet assassinate senior Hamas rocket commander

The IDF and the Shin Bet announced on Wednesday night that they had assassinated Hamas’s top rocket commander in central Gaza.
According to the IDF, Amar Atia Deruyash al-Adini has been a critical part of Hamas’s rocket firing apparatus since the 2008-9 Gaza conflict.
A statement said that he was intimately involved with directing rocket fire both on the Tel Aviv area and on Israel’s South.
Al-Adini was involved in October 7
Further, the statement said that al-Adini had been involved in planning and managing aspects of the October 7 attack leading to Hamas’s massacre of Israelis in southern Israel.
Rocket fire from Gaza has faded almost entirely since early January, but al-Adini and others have managed to keep rocket attacks continuing at lower volumes throughout the war.