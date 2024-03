Interior Minister Moshe Arbel held a discussion with the heads of the Arab authorities on Thursday, according to Israeli media reports. During the discussion, the heads of the authorities demanded that the government do as much as it can not to harm the worshipers' freedom of worship.

"An important and meaningful meeting in preparation for our leadership test in the month of Ramadan. We must all show leadership and responsibility, call for calming tensions and preventing escalation," said Arbel.