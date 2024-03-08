Terror in West Bank: Four wounded by explosive after outpost shooting

Terrorists in the West Bank carried out an attack on a military outpost near the settlement of Homesh on Friday, wounding at least three, according to the Samaria Regional Council.

The terrorists attempted to flee and were pursued by the IDF.

At least three Israelis were wounded by an explosive device during the pursuit and were evacuated to a nearby hospital, according to Israeli media.

One was in serious condition, and two were in a light condition and are being treated in the field, although there are conflicting reports on the number of injured.

Preliminary investigations showed a shooting near the yeshiva area in Homesh. JEWISH MEN work in Homesh, May 29. (credit: FLASH90)

The terrorists fled in the direction of the nearby village of Silat e-Dhahr and, during the pursuit, set off an explosive device, according to an IDF statement.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, told broadcaster N12 that "The Palestinian Authority is trying to heat the sector in northern Samaria. The attack symbolizes a step up, and it is a test of the government and the senior members of the security establishment. The citizens of Israel need to have security in northern Samaria and in the entire State of Israel."

Reapproved construction

Last year, construction at Homesh was approved by the government after it had been abandoned in 2005 as part of the general disengagement.

Homesh was largely constructed on privately owned Palestinian land belonging to the residents of Burka.

The residents's rights to their property were reaffirmed in 2013 when the High Court of Justice ruled that they had the right to farm the land.

The High Court approved the construction of a yeshiva at Homesh in 2023 without any guarantees to Palestinians they would be able to access their land.