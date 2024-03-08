Jerusalem Post
'Get them out of hell': Hostage families enter cages, block Israel's Highway 1

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 8, 2024 18:37

Family members of hostages entered cages, blocking Highway 1 connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Friday, intending to remind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the entire public that the hostages have been "rotting in hell" for 154 days.

In a message directed at Netanyahu, they said, "Mr. Prime Minister, you are the head, and it is your responsibility to bring them home. Go to a deal, ignore Ben-Gvir and Smotritch, and bring home those whom you abandoned and have been in hell for 154 days. There is no complete victory without the return of the hostages, and if you cannot bring about a deal now, make way for someone who can."

Families of the hostages protest government inaction in bringing the hostages home, March 8, 2024. (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)
Families of the hostages protest government inaction in bringing the hostages home, March 8, 2024. (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Police confirmed they had cleared the road and reopened it for traffic.



