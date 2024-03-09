Jerusalem Post
Ben-Gvir: Police can't deal with Temple Mount traffic, cabinet must convene

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, claiming security forces will not be able to handle increased traffic at the Temple Mount and demanding an urgent cabinet meeting.

In the letter, he stated, "I would like to warn you that even after the supreme efforts of the police, there are significant gaps in the ability to implement the Prime Minister's decision without endangering human life."

This letter comes following the cabinet's decision not to increase restrictions on Palestinians entering the Temple Mount during the month of Ramadan.

