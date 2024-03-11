Pramila Patten to UNSC: 'I witnessed in Israel scenes of unspeakable violence'

UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, said at the Security Council briefing on sexual violence on Monday, "What I witnessed in Israel were scenes of unspeakable violence perpetrated with shocking brutality resulting in intense human suffering."

“We found clear and convincing information that sexual violence, including rape, sexualized torture, and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, has been committed against hostages, and we have reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may still be ongoing against those in captivity," she added.

UK Minister of State for the Middle East, Tariq Ahmad spoke of his "concern" at Patten's findings.

“Let me be absolutely clear – we, the United Kingdom, condemn conflict-related sexual violence unequivocally, wherever it occurs, and stand in solidarity with all victims and survivors,” he said. UN envoy for sexual crimes in war Pramila Patten met with IDF officers and surviving hostages, January 2024 (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

“Put it simply, it must stop. Perpetrators must be held accountable. Survivors must receive holistic support," he added.

French ambassador Nicolas de Riviere called out the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council for failing to condemn clearly the violent crimes perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on October 7. He added that his country would continue to act so that such crimes would be recognized.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Mozambique to the UN, Domingos Estêvão Fernandes, said, “All parties must fully respect international humanitarian law as rape and other forms of sexual violence constitute grave violations in armed conflict.”

Russia casts doubt on report

The Russian representative, Maria Zabolotskaya, cast doubt on the findings within the report, stating, “Only after a comprehensive and objective study of the situation in its entire geographical extent will it be possible to draw any conclusions.”

“We consider it unacceptable that the suffering of people who have experienced sexual violence or accusations of this serious crime become a ‘bargaining chip’ in political games,” she added.