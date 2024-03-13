US targets Iranian individuals for supporting Bahraini terrorist group

The United States announced new sanctions on Tuesday against four individuals in Iran for their support of the Bahrain-based al-Ashtar Brigades, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US. The sanctions, made in collaboration with the government of Bahrain, target those who have provided financial, material, or technological support to the brigades. This action was confirmed in a statement by the US Treasury Department.

Brian Nelson, the US undersecretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, stated that these sanctions demonstrate a united effort to counteract Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of protecting regional partners and global peace.

This move is part of broader US efforts to curtail Iran's influence in the Middle East by targeting Iran-backed groups. The al-Ashtar Brigades were officially labeled as a foreign terrorist organization by the US in 2018. The sanctions come amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly concerning the conflict in Gaza, the activities of Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, and the impact on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The US has responded to these challenges with targeted strikes against the rebels.