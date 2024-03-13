Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US targets Iranian individuals for supporting Bahraini terrorist group

By REUTERS

The United States announced new sanctions on Tuesday against four individuals in Iran for their support of the Bahrain-based al-Ashtar Brigades, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US. The sanctions, made in collaboration with the government of Bahrain, target those who have provided financial, material, or technological support to the brigades. This action was confirmed in a statement by the US Treasury Department.

Brian Nelson, the US undersecretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, stated that these sanctions demonstrate a united effort to counteract Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of protecting regional partners and global peace.

This move is part of broader US efforts to curtail Iran's influence in the Middle East by targeting Iran-backed groups. The al-Ashtar Brigades were officially labeled as a foreign terrorist organization by the US in 2018. The sanctions come amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly concerning the conflict in Gaza, the activities of Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, and the impact on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The US has responded to these challenges with targeted strikes against the rebels.

Russia says US plans to attack its electronic system for elections
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 02:03 PM
Residents of northern, central Israel report an earthquake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 01:02 PM
Finance Minister Smotrich postpones budget vote - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 12:37 PM
IDF arrested seven wanted persons in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 11:30 AM
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills both passengers
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 10:32 AM
Protesters demonstrate in front of UN offices in Jerusalem
By MAARIV
03/13/2024 10:19 AM
Rockets explode near fields after launching from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 09:56 AM
Greek military ship shoots at two drones in the Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 08:49 AM
Russia says 58 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 08:47 AM
Vehicle collision near Beit El kills 3
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 08:17 AM
If American troops enter Ukraine, Russia treat them as interventioninsts
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 04:44 AM
Houthis fire missile at Us ship, no damage, ship destroys Houthi targets
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 03:47 AM
Child mortality rates drop, but slowly
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 02:06 AM
Man surrenders after holding hostages in Rio de Janeiro
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 01:11 AM
Six aid trucks enter northern Gaza through new crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2024 11:55 PM