IDF kills Hamas's Operations Unit commander in Rafah airstrike

An IDF aircraft strike, in collaboration with the Shin Bet intelligence, killed Muhammad Abu Hasna, a commander in Hamas’ Operations Unit in Rafah on Wednesday.

Hasna was an operative in Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, and was involved in stealing humanitarian aid entering Gaza that was meant for Palestinian civilians and instead distributed it to other Hamas terrorists.

Hamas units' actions were also coordinated by Hasna, and communicated with field operatives belonging to the terrorist organization.

Other actions Hasna has taken

The commander of the terror organization also ran an operations room that provided information on IDF positions that would be used in Hamas attacks. IDF soldiers operate in the Hamad neighborhood of Khan Yunis, in Gaza, March 13, 2024 (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted an assessment of the situation deep in the Gaza Strip and said that "even those who think we are delaying will soon see that we will reach everywhere. Everyone who was involved in the events of October 7 will be brought to justice, either we will eliminate him, or we will put them on trial in Israel. There is no safe place, not here, not outside of Gaza, and not throughout the Middle East, we will put them all in their place.

"The humanitarian issue that will soon be on the agenda with the expected landing of vessels is a central issue that will allow supplies to civilians and not to Hamas. Every act weakens Hamas strengthens our hold, and improves our ability to continue the fighting," he continued.