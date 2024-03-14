Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Schumer calls for elections in Israel, says it's time for 'grand bargain'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Israel must hold new elections "once the war begins to wind down," and said the country must make "significant course corrections" to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Democrat Schumer also said it would be a "grave mistake" for Israel to reject a two-state solution, and condemned "bigots who reject the idea of a Palestinian state."

He also said that if Prime Minister Netanyahu's government remains in office after the election, the United States should "use the tools at its disposal" to influence the course of the conflict. 

Reuters contributed to this report.

Hamas terrorist attempted to kill himself in Israeli prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:56 PM
Russia's Putin says nuclear-powered unit in space is a priority
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 04:30 PM
Border Police officer indicted for sexual assault of colleague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:25 PM
Labor leadership primaries to take place May 28
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:16 PM
Haitian capital's national penitentiary on fire - RTVC
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 04:08 PM
Berlin: Scholz, Zelenskiy to keep talking on support for peace
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 03:52 PM
Netanyahu rejects international pressure to prevent IDF action in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 03:30 PM
Mahmoud Abbas set to appoint PA Prime Minister in coming days - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 01:59 PM
Ukraine calls Russia's election on occupied territories null and void
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 01:54 PM
Organizing Russian elections in occupied regions in Ukraine would be ill
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 01:35 PM
Ofir Akunis's candidacy for Israeli Consul in New York approved
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 01:17 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 12:59 PM
Vessel reports explosion near it southeast of Aden, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 12:58 PM
Russia expects large-scale attacks on electoral system during elections
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 11:22 AM
'Baby killers' spray painted outside Berkeley Jewish-owned bagel shop
By MICHAEL STARR
03/14/2024 10:31 AM