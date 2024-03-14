Schumer calls for elections in Israel, says it's time for 'grand bargain'

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Israel must hold new elections "once the war begins to wind down," and said the country must make "significant course corrections" to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Democrat Schumer also said it would be a "grave mistake" for Israel to reject a two-state solution, and condemned "bigots who reject the idea of a Palestinian state."

He also said that if Prime Minister Netanyahu's government remains in office after the election, the United States should "use the tools at its disposal" to influence the course of the conflict.

Reuters contributed to this report.