Serious security incident reported at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport

Security at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport was reinforced on Thursday evening amid reports of a "serious security incident" near Lod, Israeli media reported, citing sources at the airport.

"Somebody told me snipers were present," Itay Cohen, a photojournalist at the airport, told Walla. "When I got off the bus, I saw two security guards with drawn weapons.

"We got rushed into the building and could not see a thing," Cohen added.

"This incident is extremely unusual." Travelers are seen at the departure hall of the Ben Gurion International Airport on April 4, 2023

Israel's Airports Authority noted that the incident did not interfere with normal airport activity.

This is a developing story.