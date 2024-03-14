Serious security incident reported at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport

Security at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport was reinforced on Thursday evening amid reports of a "serious security incident" near Lod, Israeli media reported, citing sources at the airport.
"Somebody told me snipers were present," Itay Cohen, a photojournalist at the airport, told Walla. "When I got off the bus, I saw two security guards with drawn weapons.
"We got rushed into the building and could not see a thing," Cohen added.
"This incident is extremely unusual."
Israel's Airports Authority noted that the incident did not interfere with normal airport activity.
This is a developing story.