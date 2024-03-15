Jerusalem Post
Kirby 'cautiously optimistic' at latest developments in hostage negotiations

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The latest Hamas deal proposal is "within the bounds" of the deal the White House and partners have been working on for months, National Security spokesperson John Kirby said from the White House on Friday. 

"The fact that there's another delegation now heading to Doha, the fact that there's proposals out there... that there are conversations about it, that's all good," Kirby said. 

Though Kirby said the "devils in the details" and "nothing's negotiated until everything is negotiated."

The US will not be sending a delegation to Doha, Kirby added.

