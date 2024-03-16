Jerusalem Post
US reveals UN ceasefire proposal, diminishes chance of Rafah op - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli political officials have received an updated outline of the ceasefire proposal that the US will present to the UN, which allegedly focuses on an "immediate and lasting ceasefire," Maariv reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the new draft has more severe language regarding a ground operation in Rafah, claiming that conditions on the ground wouldn't allow it to happen.

The report also stated that the updated proposal can not be changed further at this time.

This is a developing story.

